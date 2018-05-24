Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor is aimed at mid-range premium Android phones

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 could offer more improvements to mid-range Android phones. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 could offer more improvements to mid-range Android phones.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 mobile platform has been announced and it could bring faster performance for premium mid-range Android phones with the promise of better photography, improved battery efficiency coupled with faster overall performance. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor is built with the same 10 nanometer (nm) process technology, which we have seen on high-end processors like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 series that is used on more premium phones.

Snapdragon 710 is the first in the company’s 700-series and like other chipsets from Qualcomm has support for an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine with neural network processing capabilities. More chipsets are coming with support for AI capabilities to support such features on phones, and it is not surprising to see Qualcomm brings this to the 700 series.

“The Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform is the first in the newly defined and highly significant 700-tier, offering technologies and features previously only available in our premium-tier mobile platforms,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc in a press statement.

Snapdragon 710 mobile platform will come with performance improvement over the 600 series, which we have seen used extensively in mid-range smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi Note series, and by players like Oppo and Vivo. The chipset features new architecture including the Qualcomm Hexagon DSP, Qualcomm Adreno Visual Processing subsystem and Qualcomm Kryo CPU design, which are designed specifically to run on-device AI applications.

Another area where the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor will offer improvements is in the camera, where we are see smartphone manufacturers add a lot more ‘AI-driven’ features. It has a 2X overall performance improvement when it comes to AI applications in comparison to the Snapdragon 660, claims the company.

The Qualcomm Spectra 250 ISP (Image Signal Processor) on the 710 chipset also allows for superior low-light photography, noise reduction and real-time bokeh effects, plus support for 4K HDR feedback. For users, this could mean that future mid-range smartphones with 710 series will come with improved smartphone photography and faster and more accurate ‘Bokeh’ mode.

On the connectivity front, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 comes with a Snapdragon X15 LTE modem, which is a Category 15 LTE modem that supports up to 800 Mbps download speeds. It allows close to 70 per cent faster download speeds thanks to 4×4 MIMO technology and faster 4G speeds in crowded places. There’s also support for Quick Charge 4+ technology on the Snapdragon 710 processor, which will ensure a 50 per cent battery charge within 15 minutes.

The Snapdragon 710 includes an enhanced Adreno 616 Visual Processing Subsystem to reduce power consumption during gaming and 4K HDR video playback. Users will experience a 20 per cent reduction in power consumption when streaming video, claims the company. This should result in an overall longer battery life.

