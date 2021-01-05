Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 480 processor will power budget 5G phones

Qualcomm has announced that the company’s first Snapdragon 400 series processors, which will support 5G connectivity. The Snapdragon 480 processor will open doors for affordable 5G-enabled phones this year, the company said in a statement. This processor may help companies build 5G-ready phones that are more affordable. The 400-series is typically seen on budget smartphones from brands, which are priced in the under $150 (Rs 10,000 approx) bracket.

“Qualcomm Technologies continues to accelerate 5G commercialisation globally to make 5G smartphones more accessible, especially as people worldwide continue to connect remotely,” Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc via a press release said. “The Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform will exceed OEM’s and consumer’s expectations in delivering high- and mid-tier features at an affordable price.”

The Snapdragon 480 processor comes with an integrated Snapdragon X51 modem, which is capable of supporting mmWave and 6GHz process (Wi-Fi 6). This is the first 400 series processor using an 8 nanometer design. The new chip will also bring support for Quick Charge 4 Plus, 120Hz refresh rate Full HD+ panels. The faster refresh rate also indicates that it can power budget gaming smartphones as well. The 70 per cent improved AI performance over its previous generation also makes it a good companion for consuming HD content via streaming services.

Smartphone makers will also be able to incorporate a triple-camera setup with the chip. Triple ISP for camera integration will be available as well enabling video recording from all three cameras at once. Also, phones powered by the latest chip will be able to use a primary 64MP lens for taking still images.

We can expect Snapdragon 480-powered phones in the first quarter of this year. Companies like Nokia, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo and others may bring a few budget 5G devices this year.

Since Nokia’s first 5G smartphone did not make it to India, this year the company may bring affordable 5G phones in the country. In an interview with indianexpress.com last year, HMD Global Vice President Sanmeet Kochhar said the company would look at “bringing devices which are 5G-enabled at a price point which is for the masses.”

