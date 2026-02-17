Qualcomm showcases Dragonwing IQ-10 chip for humanoid robots at AI summit 

Instead of focusing on everything at once, Qualcomm is currently concentrating on 10 priority tasks in logistics, manufacturing, and retail. (Image: The Indian Express/ Bijin Jose)

Qualcomm brought its robotics ambitions to India this week, showcasing AI-powered humanoid robots and its full robotics technology stack at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

The demonstration marked the Indian debut of the platform, which was first introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year. At the summit, Qualcomm presented what it called a complete, end-to-end robotics solution covering hardware, software and artificial intelligence.

According to the company, the platform is designed to speed up the deployment of “physical AI” systems. These include household robots, industrial autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and even full-sized humanoid robots.

Dragonwing IQ-10 powers next-gen robots

A key highlight of the showcase was Qualcomm’s new Dragonwing IQ-10 processor, its first processor built specifically for robotics. The chip is aimed at powering full-sized humanoids as well as advanced AMRs operating in factories and warehouses.