Qualcomm showcases Dragonwing IQ-10 chip for humanoid robots at AI summit 

Live humanoid demo highlights Qualcomm’s vision for faster, smarter automation in key industries.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 06:18 PM IST
Instead of focusing on everything at once, Qualcomm is currently concentrating on 10 priority tasks in logistics, manufacturing, and retail.  (Image: The Indian Express/ Bijin Jose)Instead of focusing on everything at once, Qualcomm is currently concentrating on 10 priority tasks in logistics, manufacturing, and retail.  (Image: The Indian Express/ Bijin Jose)
Qualcomm brought its robotics ambitions to India this week, showcasing AI-powered humanoid robots and its full robotics technology stack at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

The demonstration marked the Indian debut of the platform, which was first introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year. At the summit, Qualcomm presented what it called a complete, end-to-end robotics solution covering hardware, software and artificial intelligence.

According to the company, the platform is designed to speed up the deployment of “physical AI” systems. These include household robots, industrial autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and even full-sized humanoid robots.

Dragonwing IQ-10 powers next-gen robots

A key highlight of the showcase was Qualcomm’s new Dragonwing IQ-10 processor, its first processor built specifically for robotics. The chip is aimed at powering full-sized humanoids as well as advanced AMRs operating in factories and warehouses.

Qualcomm's 2nm breakthrough puts India at the centre of global chip design

Qualcomm said the processor is engineered to handle complex robotics tasks while remaining energy efficient. It forms the base of the company’s broader robotics architecture, allowing developers to scale performance across different robot designs and use cases.

Modular design and smarter learning

During a live demonstration featuring a humanoid robot, Qualcomm explained its general-purpose robotics architecture. The system brings together edge computing, machine learning tools, software frameworks and what the company described as an AI data flywheel.

The idea behind this approach is to allow robots to learn and improve continuously. The combined vision, audio, and motion capabilities enable the robots to adapt to new settings and perform tasks more effectively in the real world.

'India's semiconductor ecosystem expanding rapidly, talent pipeline to drive growth': Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Qualcomm explained that the modular design makes it simpler to deploy robots in industries while still ensuring reliability and industrial standards.

Instead of focusing on everything at once, Qualcomm is currently concentrating on 10 priority tasks in logistics, manufacturing, and retail.  These include item picking, case stacking, line sequencing and inventory scanning.

The company believes concentrating on specific, high-demand tasks will help speed up commercial adoption, especially in industries where automation needs are growing rapidly.

Qualcomm said its robotics strategy builds on its background in multi-criticality AI systems developed for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

With partner support and developer tools already in place, Qualcomm said its humanoid systems are ready for deployment across multiple sectors.

 

