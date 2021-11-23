Qualcomm set to change how it names Snapdragon chips for smartphones

Qualcomm has announced that it is reinventing its naming pattern for future mobile chipsets. This means that mobile chips produced by the US chipmaker, beginning with the much-anticipated Snapdragon 898, will not follow the typical three-digit naming system.

The move is also set to hit all other chipsets that the brand is set to launch in the future, including the ones in the affordable, and midrange segments.

Qualcomm is also planning to colour-code its chipsets, which will further help identify which segment the chips belong to. For instance, gold will denote premium tier chipsets that succeed the Snapdragon 888 Plus, while midnight, gunmetal and other colours will denote lower series chipsets.

It will omit the ‘5G’ tag that often appears after its 5G-enabled chips like the Snapdragon 765G. This is being done as Qualcomm claims that 5G support will become common moving forward. Hence, the unnecessary tag would add no value.

Why the move could help Qualcomm

There was a time when Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets were easier to understand. They were three digit numbers and while the first digit defined the series and segment the chip was going to be used in, the last two digits helped differentiate newer models from later ones.

This holds true even until today. However, a large number of Snapdragon processors that have flooded the brand’s limited nomenclature scheme, leading to a confusing pattern today. It is now hard to tell apart the company’s upper mid-range chipsets (Snapdragon 768G) from its affordable flagship ones (like the Snapdragon 870).

A lot of other details like how the brand will differentiate generations of each chipset are still not clear. We will likely learn more about this in a few days during the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit that will begin on November 30. This is also when we will see what name the upcoming Snapdragon 898 chipset actually takes on after its launch.