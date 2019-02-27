Qualcomm pushing hard for 5G, partners with OnePlus to demo device at MWC 2019

Qualcomm is putting its best foot forward when it comes to the development of the upcoming 5G network. The company has already released a 5G ready mobile processor dubbed Snapdragon 855 along with a 5G modem dubbed Snapdragon X50. The company has now partnered with OnePlus to conduct 5G trails in India.

At Qualcomm’s MWC 2019 booth, OnePlus showcased a prototype of its 5G enabled smartphone, showing the capabilities of the upcoming network. However, the smartphone was shrouded with a plastic cover and nobody was allowed to touch it.

The company is also working with various other smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi, LG, Oppo and ZTE to get the technology into the hands of consumers globally. Additionally, the company is working on getting 5G technology into IoT (Internet of Things) products, to make the devices communicate to each other much faster making a better user experience for their consumers.

Qualcomm partnered with OnePlus back in 2016 to help it develop a 5G enabled smartphone. After two years in 2018, the OnePlus 5G Project Team successfully established a 5G connection to Qualcomm Technologies’ laboratory. The company also sent out the world’s first 5G tweet by connecting a prototype device to a 5G Non-standalone Network.

Both OnePlus and Qualcomm are also partnering up to host a ‘5G Apps of Tomorrow’ challenge for developers globally. Under the competition, developers have to make apps that utilise the full potential of 5G, as both, the companies target to integrate industry resources and push forward for the next steps of 5G apps for users. The winner of the competition will be awarded Euros 2,50,000 (approximately Rs 2,02,89,729) in cash.

What is 5G?

5G is the latest generation of cellular mobile communication with speeds of up to 20 Gbps. It is preceded by 4G LTE network, which has speeds of up to 50 Mbps. 5G network promises high data download and upload rate with reduced latency, higher system capacity and massive device connectivity. The idea with 5G is to support the entire connected ecosystem, which would be IoT devices, connected automobiles, etc.

The next generation network won’t just result in faster download speeds for users, but rather support next level experiences, including augmented reality, virtual reality, etc.