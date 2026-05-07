Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 with faster gaming, AI features

Qualcomm has expanded its smartphone chip lineup with two new processors aimed at improving everyday mobile experiences, from gaming and photography to battery efficiency and connectivity. (Image: Express Image)

Qualcomm has unveiled two new smartphone chipsets, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, aimed at bringing faster performance, smoother gaming, and improved battery life to a wider range of smartphones globally.

The company says both platforms are designed to improve everyday mobile experiences, with a focus on AI-powered features, graphics performance, connectivity, and efficiency. Devices powered by the new chips are expected to launch in the second half of 2026 from brands including Honor, OPPO, realme, and Redmi.

Snapdragon Smooth Motion UI introduced

One of the biggest additions across both platforms is Qualcomm’s new “Snapdragon Smooth Motion UI” technology. According to the company, the feature is designed to reduce lag and improve responsiveness while navigating apps and menus.