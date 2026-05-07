Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 with faster gaming, AI features

The new Snapdragon mobile platforms bring faster app launches, reduced screen stutter, AI camera upgrades, and advanced connectivity features, including Wi-Fi 7 and dual 5G support.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readMay 7, 2026 02:44 PM IST
Qualcomm has expanded its smartphone chip lineup with two new processors aimed at improving everyday mobile experiences, from gaming and photography to battery efficiency and connectivity. (Image: Express Image)Qualcomm has expanded its smartphone chip lineup with two new processors aimed at improving everyday mobile experiences, from gaming and photography to battery efficiency and connectivity. (Image: Express Image)
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Qualcomm has unveiled two new smartphone chipsets, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, aimed at bringing faster performance, smoother gaming, and improved battery life to a wider range of smartphones globally.

The company says both platforms are designed to improve everyday mobile experiences, with a focus on AI-powered features, graphics performance, connectivity, and efficiency. Devices powered by the new chips are expected to launch in the second half of 2026 from brands including Honor, OPPO, realme, and Redmi.

Snapdragon Smooth Motion UI introduced

One of the biggest additions across both platforms is Qualcomm’s new “Snapdragon Smooth Motion UI” technology. According to the company, the feature is designed to reduce lag and improve responsiveness while navigating apps and menus.

Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 delivers 20 per cent faster app launches and 18 per cent less screen stutter. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 reportedly improves app launch speeds by 43 per cent while reducing screen stutter by 25 per cent compared to earlier generations.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 focuses on gaming and AI features

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 targets users looking for more advanced smartphone capabilities. Qualcomm says the chipset includes new AI-powered camera tools designed to improve image quality and photo capture.

Also Read | Qualcomm rises on smartphone rebound hopes, data-center chip push

The platform also introduces the Qualcomm Adaptive Performance Engine 4.0, which aims to deliver smoother and longer gaming sessions. Qualcomm claims the chip offers up to 21 per cent better GPU performance alongside improved power efficiency.

Connectivity upgrades are another major focus. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 supports ultra-fast 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 7 for faster wireless performance.

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Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 brings high-refresh gaming to budget phones

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 focuses more on essential everyday performance while still bringing notable gaming upgrades to entry-level and mid-range devices.

Also Read | Qualcomm surges on report of OpenAI tie-up for AI smartphone processors

Qualcomm says the platform delivers up to 77 per cent improved GPU performance and supports 90FPS gaming for the first time in the Snapdragon 4-series lineup.

The chipset also supports Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) functionality with 5G + 5G/4G connectivity, allowing users to stay connected across multiple networks simultaneously.

Qualcomm said the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 will appear in upcoming smartphones from Honor and Redmi. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 will power devices from OPPO, realme, and Redmi

 

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