Qualcomm launches new Snapdragon 870 5G chipset: Here’s all you need to know

Smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset are expected to launch in the first half of 2021. (Image Source: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm has today launched the new flagship-level Snapdragon 870 5G chipset. The new Snapdragon 870 will succeed the 865 Plus and will feature an enhanced Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU prime. This will enable the chipset to get a core clock speed of up to 3.2GHz. The chipset will also support both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks. Smartphones powered by the new Snapdragon 870 are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2021.

The Snapdragon 870 will sit between the 865 Plus and the newer Snapdragon 888. It is still based on the 7nm architecture, unlike the Snapdragon 888 which is based on 5nm architecture. While the 870 is an improvement over the 865 Plus, the Snapdragon 888, which features more powerful components like the Kryo 680 cores and a Snapdragon X60 5G modem, will remain the company’s most powerful chipset.

“Building upon the success of Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus, the new Snapdragon 870 was designed to address OEM and mobile industry requirements,” Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies Inc said. “Snapdragon 870 will power a selection of flagship devices from key customers including Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi,” Kondap added.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 specifications

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 is a 64-bit octa-core chipset that will be powered by the Kryo 585 core and will feature speeds of up to 3.2GHz. Designed on the 7nm architecture, the chipset will also feature the Hexagon 698 processor and the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Support for up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM is also present. The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset will also support displays of up to 4K resolution at 60Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolutions at 144Hz refresh rate.

In terms of connectivity, the 870 will support both sub-6GHz networks and mmWave networks, Additionally, the chipset will also support downlink speeds of up to 7.5Gbps and uplink speeds of up to 3Gbps. The chipset will also support Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), 802.11ac Wave 2, 802.11a/b/g/n and both the 2.4GHz and 5Ghz bands, along with Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC.

For camera processing, the new Snapdragon 870 will support up to 200MP photo capture along with up to 25 MP dual camera @ 30 FPS with Zero Shutter Lag and up to 64 MP single camera @ 30 FPS with Zero Shutter Lag. The chipset will also support video recording at up to 8K resolutions at 30fps and up to 4K resolutions at 120fps.