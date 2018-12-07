Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 8cx processor with 7nm design for PCs.

Qualcomm has introduced the Snapdragno 8cx processor with a 7 nanometer (nm) design, which is design for personal computers. Qualcomm announced the new processor at its annual technology summit in Hawaii.

Snapdragon 8cx Compute Platform is the world’s first 7 nm PC platform. The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor for mobiles also has a 7nm design. The new PC processor will also have the Qualcomm Adreno 680 GPU for graphics.

Qualcomm says that the memory interface has been doubled from 64-bit to 128-bit wide on the Snapdragon 8cx, which will ensure better performance compared to previous computer chipsets from the company.

Commercial devices with Snapdragon 8cx will be ready for shipping in the third quarter of 2019, says the company. Qualcomm says the processor is currently being sampled to customers.

“As the fastest Snapdragon platform ever, the Snapdragon 8cx will allow our customers to offer a powerful computing experience of multi-day battery life and multi-gigabit connectivity, in new thin, light and fanless design for consumers and the enterprise,”Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager of mobile for Qualcomm Technologies said in a press release.

Snapdragon 8cx is an eight-core processor with Qualcomm’s new Kryo 495 CPU, which has a larger cache size than previous compute platforms from the company, and thus will allow for better productivity and faster multi-tasking. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon X24 LTE modem as well to support Gigabit LTE as well.

The company also claims that the Snapdragon 8cx comes with improved battery consumption and allows for multi-day battery life and always-on connectivity. The processor is also ready for ready for Windows 10 enterprise customers, which is a first from Qualcomm.

Further this is the first Qualcomm computer platform to support the company’s Quick Charge 4+ technology, which has so far been limited to smartphones.

The new PC processor will come with Qualcomm Aqstic audio technology as well, which has a suite of advanced audio and voice software technologies. According to Qualcomm, this can help PCs “deliver high definition Bluetooth wireless audio, and further increases the accessibility and choice of voice assistants like Cortana and Alexa.”

It also comes with support second generation USB 3.1 over Type C and third generation PCI-E for limitless peripherals. Users can will be able connect up to two 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) monitors to PC with the Snapdragon 8cx.