Qualcomm dominates flagship 5G smartphone segment in India, as per CMR Study

Indian smartphone users especially gamers, are reportedly increasingly using 5G devices to get a taste of its performance capabilities as well as future-proof their devices, according to a report by Cyber Media Research (CMR).

Qualcomm reportedly dominates the premium 5G smartphone segment for devices priced between Rs 25,000 and above. The report also reveals that consumer satisfaction with MediaTek-powered smartphones is high. Mediatek has made in-roads into the value for money 5G smartphone segment for devices priced between Rs 7,001 – Rs 24,999.

“Whether it be for gaming or for enhanced content creation and consumption, India’s young consumers demand the best-in-class experiences. As 5G capable smartphone offerings diffuse to lower price tiers, and 5G gets more democratized, they make powerful experiences possible for consumers.” Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, said while commenting on the report.

Mobile gaming in India is said to be increasing in popularity. One of the key reasons for the same is consumers staying at home amidst the pandemic. The report reveals that Indian gamers feel that 5G connectivity will allow them to step up their experience gaming, and enable refined multi-player gaming experiences.

As far as smartphone users are concerned, especially gamers, the chipset brand is said to be one of the key factors that consumers keep in mind before purchasing a smartphone. The chipset brand is said to be as important as the smartphone brand itself, the study revealed.

Gamers in India reportedly believe gaming on 5G smartphones will enable high-quality graphics (82 per cent), enable multi-player mobile gaming (68 per cent), and faster downloads (68 per cent), amongst others.

As far as 5G smartphones are concerned, the top three expectations are said to include faster response time (70 per cent), faster connection speed (67 per cent), and cost-effective data plan (66 per cent).

Smartphone users believe that 5G connectivity will allow better quality video calls (70 per cent), enable quality content (63 per cent) and more immersive experience with the help of AR & VR (54 per cent).

Consumers believe that 5G will enable them to watch more streaming video (81 per cent) on smartphones and they believe mobile gaming is anticipated to get a boost with 5G (74 per cent).