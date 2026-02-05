Qualcomm, Arm bear brunt of memory shortage as smartphone chip sales disappoint

Global shipments of advanced smartphone chips are expected to decline 7% in 2026, partially due to rising memory prices, according ‌to data. (Image: Reuters)

Memory shortages will constrain sales of cell phones for some time, hurting demand for chip industry companies like supplier Qualcomm and chip architecture designer Arm Holdings, executives and analysts said on Wednesday as both companies reported results that disappointed investors.

Among the world’s largest smartphone chip designers, Qualcomm is dealing with relatively tepid orders as customers fail to secure memory allocations to ship complete products, resulting in the company forecasting revenue in the current quarter below market estimates.

“Industry-wide memory ‍shortage ⁠and price increases are likely to define the overall scale of the handset industry through the fiscal year,” Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said during a post-earnings call.