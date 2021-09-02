Qualcomm’s aptX Lossless promises CD quality sound over Bluetooth

While Bluetooth audio streaming has come a long way with Qualcomm’s aptX HD and LDAC being great audio codecs options, Bluetooth headphones are still not truly capable of streaming stable lossless audio. This may change with the introduction of an updated codec by Qualcomm. Qualcomm is updating its aptX Bluetooth codec with lossless capabilities.

The aptX Lossless codec in ideal conditions is said to be capable of delivering CD-quality 16-bit 44.1kHz audio streaming over a wireless connection, as per the company.

The company has stated that it has made improvements to the technology to deliver the required data and has also updated the codec to allow it to compress a signal down to 24-bit 96kHz quality. This will offer better connection and avoid interruptions.

It should be noted that Apple recently introduced support for lossless audio streaming, while Spotify is set to bring support for the same later this year. But if you want to enjoy truly lossless music on your smartphone, you will need to connect a USB DAC to your smartphone.

Qualcomm’s new codec: What it means

Users will be able to manually switch between 16-bit 44.1kHz and 24-bit 96kHz streaming modes with Qualcomm’s new codec. When you are connected to a lossless audio source, the codec will automatically default to the 16-bit 44.1kHz setting.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors pack inbuilt support for aptX codecs. What this means is if you own a smartphone packing a Snapdragon chipset, or plan on buying a new Snapdragon-powered device you should ideally get support for the codec first after it launches.

It is important to note that like with other Bluetooth codecs, you will need a pair of compatible headphones in addition to your smartphone supporting the codec. Qualcomm has stated that the first headset to support aptX Lossless will launch later this year.

Currently, Qualcomm’s aptX HD is a great option to enjoy music, but it is not lossless by any standard. Sony’s LDAC and DSEE technologies are the closest you can get to enjoy CD-quality lossless audio over Bluetooth. But you will need a pair of compatible Sony headphones and lossless content if you want to make use of the technology.