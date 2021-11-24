scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Qualcomm and Snapdragon to be two separate brands; to get new brand identity and colours

Qualcomm is announcing some big changes to its product and brand identity. For one, the Qualcomm and Snapdragon brands will be separate going forward.

November 24, 2021 7:58:29 am
Qualcomm and Snapdragon will be two separate brands going forward.

Qualcomm is announcing some big changes to its product and brand identity. For one, the Qualcomm and Snapdragon brands will be separate going forward. The company said in a press statement that “Snapdragon will be a standalone product brand with specific ties to the Qualcomm brand where appropriate.”

Typically Snapdragon is the name for the company’s mobile processing platforms. For example, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is how the premium flagship is referred to; but this will change from now on given Snapdragon is becoming a standalone brand.

Qualcomm also said that it is introducing new representative colours such as Midnight, Gunmetal, Nickel, Snapdragon Red, and Gold. The iconic “fireball” will gain new prominence and manifest itself in new visual assets and other creative executions, according to the company.

Further, Qualcomm is going for a more “simplified and consistent naming structure” for its platforms as we had noted earlier. This is supposed to make it easier for customers to discover and choose devices powered by Snapdragon, according to the company.

With the new naming scheme, mobile platforms will transition to a single-digit series and generation number, and this will align with other product categories. Qualcomm’s newer Snapdragon 8-series is coming later this month.

Qualcomm says that from now on gold will be used to represent only our premium-tier products. It is also removing ‘5G’ from its products given this feature has become ubiquitous across the Snapdragon portfolio. The company says that moving forward, with Snapdragon connected platforms, 5G will be a given.

Qualcomm also said that its “automotive portfolio is now 100 percent Snapdragon branded at the platform and experience layer level, for example, Snapdragon Ride Platform and Snapdragon Digital Chassis.”

