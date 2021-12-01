Qualcomm and Razer could be working on new handheld console

Qualcomm is reportedly collaborating with Razer to develop a new gaming handheld developer kit that is built around the company’s upcoming Snapdragon G3X processor. A set of leaked slides published by VideoCardz call the new device the “Snapdragon G3X Handheld Developer Kit.”

The device will reportedly be aimed at software developers and manufacturers and will help them build their own products powered by the Qualcomm chip. The publication also released slides that detail Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which has now officially launched, making the developer kit update more likely to be true.

The device reportedly features a USB-C port for XR accessories, a 6,000mAh battery, support for Display Port over USB-C, and a 1080p webcam. There’s also an OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, WiFi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 support thrown into the mix. The device will also be reportedly able to stream games straight from services like xCloud.

There are currently no details on when Qualcomm will officially announce the developer kit, but the company’s ongoing three-day annual summit in Hawaii is the most likely stage for the reveal.

The company is also not exactly new to launching hardware like this, as seen by its launch of the Windows on ARM developer PC earlier this year, which was targeted at software developers to help them develop ARM apps for Snapdragon-based PCs.

Qualcomm’s device could be the latest in many expected additions to the handheld-gaming console market. While we already have Valve’s AMD-powered Steam Deck device, there are also more players set to launch similar devices. These include Lenovo and Alienware, which have already shown off prototypes.