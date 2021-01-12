Qualcomm unveils new faster ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, could debut on Galaxy S21

Qualcomm has unveiled its new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which is much faster and has a larger scanning area. The 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 from Qualcomm is expected to make an appearance in early 2021, according to the company.

In the absence of a visible fingerprint scanner on a locked screen, sometimes users even find it hard to place their finger on the right spot. With the new sensor, users will get a 77 per cent larger fingerprint reader area. The speed aspect has been dealt with too as it will be 50 per cent faster. Also, it captures 1.7 times more data when compared to the first generation of fingerprint scanners from the company.

The new sensor may be used in upcoming rollable and foldable phones with edge-to-edge OLED displays as well with an increased thickness of 0.2mm. Also, it can help unlock the phone with wet fingers.

Qualcomm has not revealed the upcoming Android phones that will come equipped with its latest technology but given the Covid-19 pandemic where people have to wear masks to avoid contracting masks, fingerprint scanners are more practical.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series may be the first to sport it

Samsung is set to release its Galaxy S20 series on January 14. The new sensor may be included in the upcoming series. The South Korean smartphone-maker adopted Qualcomm’s fingerprint scanners two years ago with its S10 series. However, there were a few problems including slow fingerprint reading and the phone unlocking with even unregistered fingers. The latter was fixed with a software update whereas users complained of slow unlocking even on the S20 series.