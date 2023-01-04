scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Qi2 wireless charging standard could bring MagSafe to Android devices

The next-generation Qi2 wireless charging standard will support a new Magnetic Power Profile feature based on Apple's MagSafe.

Apple, MagSafe, Qi2The new Qi2 wireless charging standard could support new form factor devices like the MagSafe portable battery above. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)
Listen to this article
Qi2 wireless charging standard could bring MagSafe to Android devices
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has announced Qi2, a new wireless charging standard that is aimed at unifying the industry and introducing a common standard for wirelessly chagrin mobile devices and wearables. For Qi2, WPC developed a new Magnetic Power Profile, which is based on Apple’s MagSafe technology.

Qi is the de facto global standard for providing wireless charging to small personal electronic devices. More than 9,000 Qi-certified products are available in the market currently and the more than 350 members of the Wireless Power Consortium will continue to contribute devices conforming to the standard. Qi2 will be the successor to Qi.

Also read |Tech InDepth: Understanding how wireless charging works

Just like Apple’s MagSafe, the new Magnetic Power Profile will ensure that phones or other rechargeable devices are perfectly aligned with the charging devices, in a bid to improve energy efficiency and enable faster charging.

Apart from the magnetic alignment, Qi2 will also allow device manufacturers to develop faster wireless charging solutions while ensuring they are safe. The Qi2 will also enable new kinds of product innovation. Since it does not require a flat surface-to-surface connection due to the magnetic locking feature, it will support new product form factors like an AR/VR headset. Also, it will support new kinds of accessories that magnetically attach to devices, like a wireless battery.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-01-2023 at 12:57 IST
Next Story

NVIDIA announces GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs at CES 2023

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close