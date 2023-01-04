Qi2 wireless charging standard could bring MagSafe to Android devices

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has announced Qi2, a new wireless charging standard that is aimed at unifying the industry and introducing a common standard for wirelessly chagrin mobile devices and wearables. For Qi2, WPC developed a new Magnetic Power Profile, which is based on Apple’s MagSafe technology.

Qi is the de facto global standard for providing wireless charging to small personal electronic devices. More than 9,000 Qi-certified products are available in the market currently and the more than 350 members of the Wireless Power Consortium will continue to contribute devices conforming to the standard. Qi2 will be the successor to Qi.

Just like Apple’s MagSafe, the new Magnetic Power Profile will ensure that phones or other rechargeable devices are perfectly aligned with the charging devices, in a bid to improve energy efficiency and enable faster charging.

Apart from the magnetic alignment, Qi2 will also allow device manufacturers to develop faster wireless charging solutions while ensuring they are safe. The Qi2 will also enable new kinds of product innovation. Since it does not require a flat surface-to-surface connection due to the magnetic locking feature, it will support new product form factors like an AR/VR headset. Also, it will support new kinds of accessories that magnetically attach to devices, like a wireless battery.