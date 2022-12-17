PVR Cinemas launches new ICE Theatres in NCR with 11 screens per hall

PVR Cinemas on Friday announced the opening of its premium ICE (Immersive Cinema Experience) Theatres in the NCR. There are two of them – one’s based in Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, while the other can be experienced at PVR Ambience Mall, Gurugram.

ICE technology features five LED panels flanking either side of the auditorium to provide moviegoers an immersive 270-degree vision. Those additional panels don’t really display the actual movie, though, and are meant to give the illusion of a wider screen, with colours and shapes from the movie bleeding from the main screen to them.

ICE technology is to vision what Dolby Atmos is to hearing, according to Renaud Palliere, CEO, The Luxury Collections, PVR Cinemas. Dolby Atmos is a surround sound technology that expands on existing surround sound systems by adding extra height channels to provide a more enveloping audio experience.

Further enhancing the cinema experience is 4K laser projection and 3D Dolby Atmos technology, complemented by custom-made 60cm-wide seats that allow moviegoers to sink into comfort as they watch the film.

Palliere also told the Indian Express that PVR plans to expand the ICE theatres’ presence to Juhu, Mumbai in around March, 2023 and Pune in the next six months. Bangalore is in the cards as well. He added that if the response is “good,” the presence can be further extended to include tier 2 cities as well. According to him, the goal of the partnership between PVR and ICE Theratres is to deploy 20 of such halls in the next 5 years.

Speaking on the cost of the tickets, Palliere stated that they wanted that in the same league as other PLF (premium large format) format auditoriums and have tried to keep the prices only 20% higher than usual.

Palliere also noted that the ICE Theatres will not be limited to Hollywood or English films, with a focus on showing Indian films as well. Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film — Circus — will be available to watch in ICE Theatres when it releases later this month, as will Pathan, which releases January.

Describing the tech, Renaud Palliere said: “ICE theatres offer an experience that is impossible to replicate at home. The idle walls of the theatres are made alive through side panels that create peripheral background visuals that sync to the film thereby complementing it, not distracting away from it.”