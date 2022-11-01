scorecardresearch
Pune’s PMPML partners with Google Cloud, will soon add live bus tracking system

PMPML is looking to make it simpler for commuters to find the bus in realtime with this intelligent transit management system.

PMPML buses puneThe new system will run for the twin cities of Pune & Pimpri Chinchwad.

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has collaborated with Google Cloud to build an Intelligent transmit management system and feed to track buses live on Google Maps, the public transport bus service provider announced. The system will run for the twin cities of Pune & Pimpri Chinchwad.

With this Google Cloud partnership, PMPML is looking to make it simpler for commuters to find the bus in realtime, while also making their journey easier.  The transport service currently operates 371 routes around the Pune Metropolitan Region including 117 Rainbow BRT routes that ply on the 7 bus rapid transit corridors.

The service has already installed hardware on their buses to make the tech work. According to Google, the system will be enhanced in the next phase in the next phase with improved asset tracking, predictive maintenance, and incident response to increase revenue.

“We are thrilled to work so closely with the PMPML team. I believe this technology has the power to be replicated across different cities and states in India and make life easier for commuters.” said Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director at Google Cloud India said in a press statement.

