PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 to be held online due to fears over coronavirus

PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 on ground event cancelled due to coronavirus fears PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 on ground event cancelled due to coronavirus fears

Coronavirus has majorly impacted the tech industry. Technology companies have either cancelled their future launch event or postponed them to a later day. Joining them now is PUBG Mobile. In order to take precautions against the wide spreading COVID-19 virus, this year’s PUBG MOBILE Pro League has been converted to an online-only event. The event will begin at the same date, i.e March 19, but instead of on-ground it take place online.

Tencent Games sends out an official statement regarding the cancellation of the on-ground PUBG MOBILE Pro League event. The statement stated, “The health and safety of our players and staff are our first priority. Hence, we have decided to convert the PUBG MOBILE Pro League South Asia 2020 to online event due to unforeseen circumstances related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“The event will start from March 19th without our fan and audience presence as we take the well-being of our staff and players, as well as the public health very seriously. We adhere to all the guidance and recommended precautionary measures as we continue to welcome you to enjoy PUBG MOBILE,” Tencent Games further stated.

Tech events that have been cancelled due to fears over coronavirus

The PUBG Mobile Pro League 2020 event will be live streaming on the official YouTube channel. Click here to watch the event online.

Starting from Google to Xiaomi to many other tech giants have cancelled their launch events due to coronavirus outbreak. Google cancelled its biggest developers event, Google I/O 2020, that was initially scheduled to take place between May 12 and May 14. The tech company hasn’t yet revealed whether the event will now take place online or will be called altogether.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 9 in India on Match 12. Initially the company was supposed to host an on-ground launch event in New Delhi. But due to the widespreading virus it has shifted the event to online. The live streaming of the launch event can be watched on Xiaomi’s official social media handle, YouTube channel and also website.

Events such as Facebook F8, Microsoft MVP summit and more have been cancelled or shifted to online due to fears over coronavirus. Here are the list of tech events that have either been cancelled or postponed due to the virus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd