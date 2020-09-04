PUBG Mobile taken down from Google Play store, App store following ban

PUBG Mobile has been banned in India

PUBG Mobile banned in India: Within two days of the ban, both Google and Apple have taken down PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite app. Both apps are currently unavailable for download on Google Play store and Apple App store. The apps were available until Thursday night. PUBG Mobile alone had millions of downloads.

The government of India banned 118 Chinese apps on Wednesday stating “threat to national security” as the reason. This is the third wave of ban by the government. In June, 59 Chinese apps were banned in the country including the very popular short video app TikTok. Following that 47 more Chinese apps were banned in the country which were mostly clones and Lite versions of the already banned apps.

In the recent list of 118 Chinese apps PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular ones. The game is played by millions of users in the country. PUBG witnessed a massive surge in download amid the lockdown when people were looking for means to entertain themselves.

Users who already have PUBG Mobile installed on their smartphones can still be able to play it. Unlike TikTok, PUBG Mobile has not stopped its service in the country till now.

Meanwhile, PUBG PC is available in the country and players will be able to play the game on their desktop or gaming consoles. Here’s how you can get started with PUBG on your desktop. Notably, to play the game you must have a good, high-speed internet connection at home.

