Prototype iPod surfaces online with radically different design

October 24, 2021 4:56:52 pm
Images of a iPod prototype have surfaced online and they showcase a design that looks nothing like the iPod we all know and probably have seen at some point in our life. The design of this older iPod includes a big case, a clickwheel and some buttons. A report by Apple Insider claims the design could be from two months before the launch of the first iPod.
The first iPod, a revolutionary device in the personalised audio experience that is a part of most people’s phones now, was first unveiled 20 years ago, with October 23 marking the 20th anniversary of the iconic product.
To mark the milestone, Panic, an app developer published the photographs of the clunky-looking iPod prototype in a blog post. While it isn’t known how exactly pictures of this secretive prototype landed in the hands of the developer, there are a number of clues that reportedly point at this being a real Apple device.
These include internal parts of the ‘iPod’ that include an “SPG Development” sticker among other components that were discovered during a teardown.
Another picture by the developer also compares the sheer size of the product to that of the actual iPod, which was much smaller and pocketable.
The assembly featured a basic-looking plastic enclosure that was largely hollow, along with some cut-out sections for buttons like “Up,” “Down,” “Left,” and “Right”. A wheel with divots and a tiny display are also seen on the device. The device also has what’s reportedly known as a “JTAG” cutout on the left side which helps with on-device debugging.
