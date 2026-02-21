This Android malware uses Google Gemini to think and act

Researchers at ESET, the company behind the NOD32 antivirus, have discovered a new Android malware called PromptSpy that uses Google Gemini to manipulate users.

Unlike traditional malware, which often relies on hard-coded instructions, PromptSpy is the first known case of Android malware that uses generative AI for execution.

While machine learning models have been used by Android malware for tasks like analysing screenshots for ad fraud, ESET says PrompySpy sends Gemini information about what’s on your screen and asks the AI chatbot what to do next.

Researchers say the move allows the malware to adapt to different Android devices and interfaces, instead of relying on a pre-written script that will only work on select devices.