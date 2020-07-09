Project Gryphon: Twitter working on potential subscription platform

Twitter has been working on a subscription service for its business customers with additional features since 2017. (File) Twitter has been working on a subscription service for its business customers with additional features since 2017. (File)

Microblogging platform Twitter, in a job-listing posted on its website Wednesday, said it was building a subscription platform under the codename “Gryphon”. While the company did not disclose any further details of the said platform, it said that the Gryphon team was closely collaborating with the payments team and the Twitter.com team.

“We are a new team, codenamed Gryphon. We are building a subscription platform, one that can be reused by other teams in the future. This is a first for Twitter! Gryphon is a team of web engineers who are closely collaborating with the Payments team and the Twitter.com team. We are looking for a full-stack engineer to lead the Payment and Subscription client work, someone who values collaboration as much as we do and can act as a bridge for the engineering team. It’s a great opportunity for all teams involved!” the job posting noted.

Twitter has been working on a subscription service for its business customers with additional features since 2017.

Following the news, Twitter’s shares jumped by almost 9.7 per cent, mainly on account of experts pegging a subscription platform to diversify the social media company’s revenue stream, which is currently almost entirely dependent on advertising.

