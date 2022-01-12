Project Cambria: Everything we know about Meta’s next high-end VR headset

Meta, the social media company formerly known as Facebook, is clear it wants to be a part of the metaverse. The metaverse, where the physical and digital worlds come together, is key to Meta’s future. The company imagines the universe that will centre around virtual reality, a digital world that users can already enter through its Oculus VR headsets. While the tech already awaits the successor of the Quest 2, Meta is working on a new high-end VR headset codenamed Project Cambria. Although not much is known about the headset, Meta plans to release the device sometime in 2022. Here’s everything we know so far about Meta’s Project Cambria.

‘Project Cambria’ is a high-end standalone VR headset

Facebook is developing a new high-end VR headset codenamed Project Cambria. The company teased the headset during its recent Connect conference in late last year. The device is going to be a standalone headset, an all-in-one solution that no longer needs to be connected to a PC. That being said, Meta might give users the option to hook the headset with the PC but it would be optional. Meta plans to launch the headset sometime this year. Most likely, the high-end standalone VR headset will be released during the holiday season. Third-party developers are already working on creating new experiences for Cambria.

Is Project Cambria a Quest 3 or Quest Pro?

No, not at all. Sure, the Project Cambria will be a standalone VR headset but it’s not going to be a Quest Pro or Quest 3. Keep in mind that the Quest lineup of VR headsets from Meta is aimed at the entry-level of the market. While the success of the Quest 2 matters to Meta and its growing ambitions to lead the metaverse, Cambria is going to focus on the premium end of the market. Expect Cambria to cost a lot more than the Quest 2’s $299 price. Keep in mind that the successor to the Quest 2 is already in the works and the launch will reportedly happen in 2023. So basically, Cambria is not replacing the Quest 2.

Project Cambria will be a lot more advanced

Going by the teaser video, Cambria is going to be a lot more sophisticated than the existing headsets from Meta. It will include a high-resolution colour passthrough, eye tracking as well as Face tracking. The headset will have sensors that will capture facial expressions in real-time. Unlike previous Oculus headsets, Project Cambria introduces pancake lenses which will likely improve the design of the headset.

The HTC Vive Flow also includes pancake lenses. On Cambria, these pancake lenses are stacked on top of each other behind the screen in order to make the next headset more compact than previous models. Another big focus of the headset will be mixed-reality experiences. The headset will capture high-resolution full-colour video for users, opening the potential for augmented reality experiences. Apple is reportedly working on a mixed reality headset that will give users the best of both AR and VR worlds.