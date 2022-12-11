Change these five settings on your “Pro” iPhone to capture better pictures

Apple iPhones are known for their camera capabilities and their “Pro” monikers carry special hardware and software to deliver better photography when compared to the standard models. This is the reason why the “Pro” iPhone models are popular amongst content creators.

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro, or the iPhone 14 Pro series, here is how you can get the most out of the camera which will help you capture better pictures with just a click.

Enable Apple ProRAW

This feature is available on the iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple ProRAW mode will let you capture pictures in RAW format, which can then be edited and colour corrected as per the requirement.

This feature will allow users to capture photos in RAW format.

Go to Settings > Camera > Formats > and enable Apple ProRAW

Enable 48MP mode

While this feature is currently limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, it allows users to capture pictures with more details when compared to a 12MP photo captured on these devices. Here is how you can enable 48MP mode on the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max.

48MP mode is currently available for iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Within this menu click on ProRAW resolution and select 48MP to capture high-resolution pictures on the iPhone 14 Pro series.

Enable camera grid

This is one feature that is also available on non-Pro iPhones. Enabling the camera grid will enable better framing, hence, you can capture better pictures, especially if you plan on getting a professional-looking picture.

Camera grid on iPhone will enable better framing.

Go to Settings > Camera > and toggle the Grid option to enable the camera grid on Apple iPhones

Enable volume-up for burst

If you are planning to use your iPhone to capture a sporting event or even to capture a moving scene, you need a fast shooting mode. By enabling volume-up for burst, you can shoot a lot of pictures by pressing the volume button.

This feature will quickly capture photos and can be triggered using the volume button.

Go to Settings > Camera > and toggle Use volume up for burst to enable the same

The view outside the frame

This is another feature that is very useful on the Pro iPhone models. Even when you are using the telephoto lens or the wide-angle lens, the camera will offer a view outside the frame, this allows you to instantly switch between the wide-angle, ultra-wide angle, and telephoto lens that offers the best possible framing on the subject.

This feature helps you to get how the frame looks on various lenses.

Go to Settings > Camera > and toggle view outside the frame settings