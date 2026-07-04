Prime Day 2026: Top 5 smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss

Amazon Prime Day (July 4-6) is one of the best opportunities of the year to buy a new smartphone, with major discounts, exchange offers, and bank deals across premium and mid-range models. Whether you’re looking for a flagship Android phone, the latest iPhone, or a feature-packed value device, these five smartphones are among the top deals worth checking out during the sale.

The Nothing Phone (3) combines premium specifications with the company’s signature transparent design and upgraded Glyph Matrix interface. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and high peak brightness. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Camera hardware includes a versatile 50MP triple-camera system consisting of a main sensor, ultra-wide lens, and periscope telephoto camera, along with a 50MP selfie camera. The device packs a 5,500 mAh battery supporting 65W wired and 15W wireless charging. It promises a clean software experience with long-term updates, AI-powered features, Wi-Fi 7, IP68 certification, and excellent overall performance, making it one of the most anticipated Prime Day deals as it is available for Rs 51,999. The price was Rs 79,999 when it initially launched.

Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G remains one of the most feature-packed Android smartphones available. It offers a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X QHD+ display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Gorilla Armour protection. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, it comes with 12GB RAM and storage options up to 1TB. Its camera setup includes a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP 5x telephoto lens, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 12MP selfie shooter.

A 5,000mAh battery supports 45W wired, 15W wireless, and reverse wireless charging. The integrated S Pen, Galaxy AI tools, Samsung DeX, Wi-Fi 7, IP68 rating, titanium frame, and seven years of software updates make it a complete productivity and photography flagship. Prime Day price cuts could make this premium device significantly more attractive, as it is priced at Rs 84,999.

(Express Photo) (Express Photo)

OnePlus 13s

The OnePlus 13s is an excellent choice for buyers who want flagship performance in a compact form factor. It features a 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The phone comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 storage, delivering fast multitasking and gaming performance. It houses a 5,850mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. For photography, it offers a 50MP Sony LYT primary camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 32MP front camera. Running OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, the device also includes AI-powered features, stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and an IP65 rating. This is priced at Rs 48,999 during the Prime Day sale, which was priced at Rs 54,999 when launched.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G targets users looking for reliable performance and long battery life. It sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and multimedia. Power comes from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, expandable via microSD. The phone packs a 50MP OIS-enabled primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor, while selfies are handled by a 13MP front camera. A 6,000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging, making it ideal for heavy users. Samsung promises multiple years of Android and security updates, while One UI offers Galaxy AI features, Knox security, stereo speakers, NFC, and 5G connectivity. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, the device is available at Rs 26,999.

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(Express Photo) (Express Photo)

Apple iPhone 16

The Apple iPhone 16 (128GB) is expected to be among the biggest Prime Day attractions. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, powered by Apple’s A18 chip, delivering excellent performance for gaming, AI features, and everyday tasks. The dual rear camera system includes a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, while the front houses a 12MP TrueDepth camera supporting Face ID. It offers improved battery life, USB-C connectivity, MagSafe charging, Wi-Fi 7 support, and Apple’s new Apple Intelligence features available through iOS. The 128GB model is ideal for users seeking Apple’s latest hardware without stepping up to the Pro models. During Prime Day, the iPhone 16 is available at Rs 62,900.