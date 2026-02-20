POVA Curve 2 debuts in India as ‘world’s slimmest’ 8000mAh smartphone

Buyers can purchase the device on Flipkart as well as at leading retail stores across the country. Launch offers include up to Rs 3,000 cashback through select banks and NBFC partners. (Image: Pova)

POVA on Thursday launched the POVA Curve 2 smartphone in India, bringing what it claims is the world’s slimmest device to feature an 8000mAh battery. The latest smartphone, which will be available for purchase from February 20, combines a high-capacity battery with a slim design, measuring 7.42mm, for those who want a phone that lasts longer without the usual thickness of high-capacity smartphones.

POVA is doubling down on its line of smartphones that focus on battery life with the launch of the Curve 2. The launch marks the brand’s latest push in the competitive mid-range smartphone segment.

Pova Curve 2 Specs

The Curve 2 continues POVA’s focus on bold design. Inspired by spacecraft, the curved design is hoped to bring a futuristic yet high-end look to the phone. The phone boasts a 144Hz curved AMOLED display with eye comfort technology, which is hoped to minimise strain on the eyes during prolonged usage.