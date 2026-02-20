POVA Curve 2 debuts in India as ‘world’s slimmest’ 8000mAh smartphone

Available via Flipkart and retail stores, the new mid-range smartphone blends long battery life, strong connectivity, and AI-driven enhancements.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readFeb 20, 2026 06:17 PM IST
Buyers can purchase the device on Flipkart as well as at leading retail stores across the country. Launch offers include up to Rs 3,000 cashback through select banks and NBFC partners. (Image: Pova)Buyers can purchase the device on Flipkart as well as at leading retail stores across the country. Launch offers include up to Rs 3,000 cashback through select banks and NBFC partners. (Image: Pova)
POVA on Thursday launched the POVA Curve 2 smartphone in India, bringing what it claims is the world’s slimmest device to feature an 8000mAh battery. The latest smartphone, which will be available for purchase from February 20, combines a high-capacity battery with a slim design, measuring 7.42mm, for those who want a phone that lasts longer without the usual thickness of high-capacity smartphones.

POVA is doubling down on its line of smartphones that focus on battery life with the launch of the Curve 2. The launch marks the brand’s latest push in the competitive mid-range smartphone segment.

Pova Curve 2 Specs

The Curve 2 continues POVA’s focus on bold design. Inspired by spacecraft, the curved design is hoped to bring a futuristic yet high-end look to the phone. The phone boasts a 144Hz curved AMOLED display with eye comfort technology, which is hoped to minimise strain on the eyes during prolonged usage.

Also Read | Tecno launches Pova Slim, ‘world’s slimmest 5G phone’ with curved display

In terms of hardware, the phone is powered by the MediaTek D7100 processor and boasts what the company dubs a triple chipset configuration. With support for 20 5G bands and intelligent network switching, the phone is designed to provide stable connectivity even in regions where network reception varies.

Another exciting feature is ELLA AI 2.0, which is designed specifically for Indians. The assistant now supports multiple Indian languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and Marathi. This makes conversations more natural for a larger set of people. The smartphone also brings AI noise reduction technology that is expected to provide better voice quality.

Also Read | ‘Slim phones are the new trend’: Tecno Mobiles India CEO Arijeet Talapatra on how the brand is making them mainstream

Price and availability

The POVA Curve 2 is offered in two variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, priced at Rs 27,999, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, priced at Rs 29,999. Buyers can purchase the device on Flipkart as well as at leading retail stores across the country. Launch offers include up to Rs 3,000 cashback through select banks and NBFC partners.

 

