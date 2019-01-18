Portal 5-star reviews from Facebook employees to be taken down from Amazon

Facebook Portal, the company’s in-home video calling device, went on sale in the US just in time for the holiday season in November last year. Now, it has been pointed out that Facebook employees are making a coordinated effort to give high user ratings and good reviews to the device on Amazon.

This is against Amazon’s guidelines that do not allow “creating, modifying, or posting content regarding your (or your relative’s, close friend’s, business associate’s, or employer’s) products or services.

New York Times columnist Kevin Rosse said in a tweet that at least three people who gave a five-star rating to Portal on Amazon were Facebook employees. These include Tim Chappell, Head Of Supply-Chain & Strategic Sourcing AR/VR Products, Javier Cubria, Event Marketer at Facebook, and Oren Hafif, Security Engineering Manager at the company.

Facebook’s Vice President of AR and VR Andrew Bosworth in a reply to Rosse denied being this coordinated or a move directed by the company. He has said that the employees will be asked to take down the reviews.

“Speaking of coordinated inauthentic behavior, what are the odds that all these 5-star Facebook Portal reviewers on Amazon just happen to have the same names as Facebook employees?” Rosse wrote in a tweet. Along with a screenshot of Amazon reviews, he also posted a screenshot of social media profiles of Chappell, Cubria, and Hafif.

“neither coordinated nor directed from the company. From an internal post at the launch: “We, unequivocally, DO NOT want Facebook employees to engage in leaving reviews for the products that we sell to Amazon.” We will ask them to take down,” Bosworth’s tweet reads.

Facebook Portal was launched alongside Portal+ in October last year. The devices offer hands-free AI-based video communication experience and encryption across calls. Both Portal and Portal+ have a wide-screen display as well as Smart Camera.