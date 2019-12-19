Pornhub’s annual stats for 2019: India’s fallen down the list, so has Android

Pornhub annual 2019 report shows India at 15th position in “Top country by traffic” list. Pornhub annual 2019 report shows India at 15th position in “Top country by traffic” list.

Pornhub’s annual statistics report 2019 is out with interesting statistics where India goes, and the impact of the country’s porn ban is very clear. India, which was number three in last year’s ranking, is no longer among the top five countries with maximum traffic for the porn website. In fact, it is not even among the top 10 countries in the list, and has slipped to number 15 in the position list. Another indirect outcome of the India ban, iOS has pipped Android as the most popular mobile platform for the adult streaming service in 2019.

The Pornhub report shows India has dropped to 15th position in the “Top country by traffic” list this year. The traffic numbers dropped due to the Indian government blocking several porn websites in the country, including some of the legal ones like Pornhub. The Pornhub 2019 list of “Top country by traffic” is topped by United States of America (similar to last year), followed by Japan is the second place (last year Japan secured the fourth position in the list), United Kingdom, Canada, and France.

The adult streaming service also revealed that India dropping in the list has helped iOS as it becomes the most popular mobile platform for browsing such adult content this year. The reason is that most people in India use Android phones and not iPhones. Compared to 2018, Android’s traffic dropped by 14 per cent in 2019, while iOS traffic increased by 19 per cent. Apple’s OS accounted for 52.8 per cent of all mobile traffic. Android accounts for 46.6 per cent of traffic on the website.

“A closer look revealed that much of this change had to do with geography,” said Pornhub in the report. “Android based devices are quite popular in India, so when India’s traffic decreased in 2019, it caused the share of Android devices to decrease.”

How did India drop to 15th spot suddenly?

It all began back in 2015 when the Department of Telecom(DoT) asked internet service providers to pull down more than 800 porn sites (around 827) after a lawyer filed a petition in Supreme Court stating online pornography is encouraging cyber crime in the country. The topic was raised again last year after the Uttarakhand High Court passed an order asking center to ban porn websites in India. In the order the court cited a Dehradun incident where four senior boys raped a class 10 girl after watching porn on the internet.

Following DoT’s directive, all major telecom operators in India like Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone banned several porn websites from their network including some of the legal ones like PornHub in 2018. The ban on these websites is clearly the reason behind India dropping to 15th position from third in traffic numbers.

Pornhub website banned in India

Several porn websites have been banned by the Indian government including legal ones like Pornhub. Speaking to indianexpress.com back in November this year, Corey Price, VP of Pornhub said, banning of legal porn websites in the country will only lead people to “go to risky porn sites that may contain illegal content.” The Pornhub VP said that while his company is against government censorship and was disappointed by the move to block sites.

“For the government to ban sites like ours that have compliant parental controls, a non-consensual take down page and a strict Terms of Service is a disservice to the people of India,” he had said.

