Popular iOS email app, Spark makes its debut on Android amid ‘Inbox by Gmail’ shutdown

April 2, 2019 will be remembered as the day when Google ended its successful ‘Inbox by Gmail’ app leaving many of its users sad and unhappy. However, on the same day popular iOS email app Spark made its way to the Android platform.

Advertising

Spark mailing app is a famous email client which has so far been available only on iOS. It includes several features such as smart notifications, snoozing, send later, reminders, quick replies, and much more. The app lets users sort their mails by categories such as personal, work and newsletters, thereby letting them have a better organised inbox.

Some iOS features of Spark are not yet available on the Android version. The company is reportedly working on quick replies, email templates, email delegation for teams, the calendar view and third-party app integrations.

Just like the Inbox app, Spark focuses on creating an email experience which is smart about organising the mailbox. The app is likely to be successful as a lot of users who enjoyed the services of Inbox app, are likely to look for its immediate alternatives.

Advertising

Google brought the curtain down on the ‘Inbox by Gmail’ app on Tuesday. Last year in September, the internet giant had expressed its plans to kill the email app by the end of March 2019.

Also read: ‘Inbox by Gmail’ to shut down on April 2

The technology giant has introduced some Inbox features in Gmail and has also brought in a new design, however, a lot of its features are still missing and many Inbox users are upset about Google’s decision to end the Inbox service.