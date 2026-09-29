Pope Leo says concerns about AI doom are not ‘fake news’

Trump told the UN General Assembly last week that he believed fears about the dangers to humanity from AI were a "hoax."

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiSep 29, 2026 09:13 AM IST
Pope Leo XIVThe Pope said AI systems must not be left solely in the hands of governments or powerful technology companies pursuing profit and geopolitical dominance. (File Photo)
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Pope Leo on Monday said concerns that artificial intelligence could destroy the world are not “fake news” and should be taken seriously, in an apparent rebuke of US President Donald Trump.

The first US pope, who has warned of the dangers of ⁠AI throughout ​his 16-month papacy, also directly criticized technology CEOs who argued there should be no guardrails on the technology.

“I do think that the concerns raised by many of the ​experts, specialists in ​AI, should be taken seriously,” ⁠the pontiff said in a press conference on his flight back to Rome after ‌a four-day trip to France. “I don’t think that that is fake news, as some have said.”

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Trump told the UN General Assembly last week that he believed fears about the dangers to humanity from AI were a “hoax.”

The pope said he had read on ⁠Monday that the ⁠head of chipmaker Nvidia had announced there could be a way to insert guardrails into ⁠certain AI ‌models. But Leo expressed scepticism, adding: “He’s the ​same one, however, that says ‌there should be no limits placed and no government regulation.”

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang told CBS ‌News this month that ​he ​agreed with ​Trump that safety concerns about AI were overblown.

Leo urged the world “to promote dialogue, study, investigation, ​to find ways to make sure ⁠that AI does not get to a point where it could destroy humanity.”

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“I think that there are enough ‌people seriously ⁠interested in that … but we have to keep working,” said the pope. “We can’t just sit ​back and pretend nothing’s going to happen.”

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