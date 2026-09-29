Pope Leo says concerns about AI doom are not ‘fake news’

The Pope said AI systems must not be left solely in the hands of governments or powerful technology companies pursuing profit and geopolitical dominance. (File Photo)

Pope Leo on Monday said concerns that artificial intelligence could destroy the world are not “fake news” and should be taken seriously, in an apparent rebuke of US President Donald Trump.

The first US pope, who has warned of the dangers of ⁠AI throughout ​his 16-month papacy, also directly criticized technology CEOs who argued there should be no guardrails on the technology.

“I do think that the concerns raised by many of the ​experts, specialists in ​AI, should be taken seriously,” ⁠the pontiff said in a press conference on his flight back to Rome after ‌a four-day trip to France. “I don’t think that that is fake news, as some have said.”