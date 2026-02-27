Poland plans social-media ban for children under 15: Reports

Several European governments including Denmark, Greece, France, ⁠Spain ‌and Britain have explored ​similar restrictions amid claims that ‌social-media services are harmful or addictive for minors. (Image: Reuters)

Poland plans to introduce new legislation to ban social media for children under 15 years of age and will hold platforms responsible for age verification, Education Minister Barbara Nowacka told Bloomberg News in an interview published ⁠on ​Friday.

The ruling Civic Coalition will present the draft outline on Friday, with fines planned for platforms that ​remain accessible to ​younger users, Nowacka said, ⁠adding that the law could take effect by early 2027.

“We ‌see the mental health of children and young people, we see a decline in their intellectual competence,” said Nowacka adding that the size of penalties that companies would ⁠have to pay ⁠is still under discussion.