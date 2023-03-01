This upcoming Pokemon game will reward you more the longer you sleep

Gaming is one of those that call for your undivided attention if you wish to leave your mark on the leaderboards, but it doesn’t always have to be that way. Pokemon Sleep, revealed during Monday’s Pokemon Presents live stream, is a game that can be played without a trace of concentration. All you got to do is place the phone by your pillow when you go to bed – the longer you sleep, the higher your score.

The game will involve working together with characters Professor Neroli and Snorlax to research Pokemon sleep styles. Sleep styles are three – dozing, snoozing, or slumbering – and the way you sleep will attract different types of Pokemon. Each Pokemon has a number of sleep styles to discover and add to your sleep style dex.

Since every Pokemon has a few different sleep styles, players can discover their own sleep behaviour through the kind of Pokemon they’ll catch.

Players that’d rather not keep their phones near them while they sleep can also play with the Pokemon Go Plus+ accessory which connects to Pokemon Sleep. The device uses Bluetooth Low Energy to connect and is operated by a central button. It also features a Pikachu voice that signs lullabies and throws bedtime/wakeup prompts. Higher scores will also unlock new alarm sounds.

An update will also let users use Pokemon Sleep data in Pokemon Go in the future, although it’s unclear what that data will do.

There isn’t a tentative release date at hand right now for Pokemon Sleep, but Pokemon Go Plus+ comes out on July 14. It’s possible that the game will be released around the same time.