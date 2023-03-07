scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Poco X5 launch soon: Here’s everything to know about the device

Poco India head Himanshu Tandon recently tweeted that the Poco X5 5G is launching soon.

poco x5 featuredThe Poco X5 is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chip (Image: Poco)
Poco’s X series has seen some of the most successful products from the brand owing to their value for money. The lineup saw two models launch in 2021 in India – the Poco X3 and the Poco X3 Pro – but last year saw the cancellation of a non-Pro model.

Cut to 2023, and the Poco X5 Pro is already out. But this year a vanilla variant is happening. Poco India head Himanshu Tandon last month tweeted that the company is “seriously evaluating” a Poco X5 model to go with the Poco X5 Pro. On Monday, he tweeted that the Poco X5 is launching soon. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming device.

The Poco X5 has already been launched ‘globally’ and if its Indian variant is set to be identical, then it will carry the following specifications.

Poco X5 specifications

The Poco X5 will have a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 1080×2400 resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate with a 1200nits peak brightness. It will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone will be powered by the 6nm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with the Adreno 619 GPU.

Also read |Poco X5 Pro review: A better alternative to the Redmi Note 12 Pro?

For photography, the Poco X5 will feature a triple camera module at the back including a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Selfies will be handled by the 13MP snapper upfront.

The battery is sized 5,000mAh with support for 33W fast charging. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IP53 rating, USB-C for charging, and an infrared sensor. The phone measures 165.9 x 76.2 x 8mm and weighs 189g and boots into Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

Poco X5 expected price and variants

The global variant of the Poco X5 is available in black, blue, and green colour variants. It starts at Rs 20,737 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 24,461 for the 8GB+256GB variant. While there’s no official information about the launch, a 91mobiles report says it “will happen as early as next week.”

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 18:37 IST
