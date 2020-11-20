Poco M3 poster leaked online ahead of November 24 launch: Here is what to expect

The official price and specifications of the Poco M3 will be revealed on November 24.

The Poco M3 is all set to make its debut on November 24. Ahead of the launch, the poster of the phone has surfaced online, suggesting the design and colour options. The Poco M3 will be available in yellow, blue, and black colours. The leak hints that the new Poco smartphone will offer a unique rear panel design.

As you can see, there will be a dual-palette design at the back with a rectangle camera module in the top portion. On the right-hand side of the module, one will notice a big company logo, sitting next to the camera setup. It is tipped to include a triple camera system, which will be assisted by an LED flash. On the front, the device will have the usual waterdrop-style notched display. The cut out will house the selfie camera.

It seems that the budget Poco phone will have flat edges, slim bezels and a slight chin at the bottom. Poco has placed the volume rocker and the power button on the right edge of the screen, as per the leak. The poster of the Poco M3 has been shared by 91Mobiles in association with tipster Ishan Agarwal. If rumours and leaks are to be believed, with this smartphone, the brand will target budget-conscious buyers.

Poco M3 specifications (expected)

Tipster Mukul Sharma recently shared some of its purported specifications of the new Poco phone. It is said to arrive with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a dot drop notch design. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

The triple rear camera setup could include a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is claimed to have dual speakers and a 6,000mAh battery. The handset will also offer support for 18W fast charging. The official price and specifications of the Poco M3 will be revealed on November 24. It will be available for purchase in Europe.

