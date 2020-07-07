Poco M2 Pro India launch LIVE Updates: When and how to watch livestream

The company has already confirmed that the Poco M2 Pro will feature a quad camera setup on the back. (Image: Poco) The company has already confirmed that the Poco M2 Pro will feature a quad camera setup on the back. (Image: Poco)

Poco M2 Pro India Launch today, specifications, price in India LIVE Updates: Poco will launch its newest smartphone, the Poco M2 Pro, in India today at 12 PM IST. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the company will launch the device via a pre-recorded event that can be watched on the company’s official YouTube channel and social media handles. This will be the company’s second phone to launch in the country this year after the Poco X2, which is still one of the best phones available under Rs 20,000 price bracket in the country right now,

The company has already confirmed that the Poco M2 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup on the back, and it will be powerful. According to its Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing, the device will come with Bluetooth v5.0 sup[port, dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity support and it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.

According to various rumours, the Poco M2 Pro will just be a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, which is already available in India. This will be the first M series smartphone that the company will launch in India. Apart from this, the company is also expected to launch its first truly wireless earphones, called the Poco Pop Buds in India. The company has been teasing these for some time.