Poco GM explains why it took 1.5 years from Poco F1 to Poco X2

Poco will launch its second-generation smartphone, Poco X2, on February 4 in India. Poco will launch its second-generation smartphone, Poco X2, on February 4 in India.

Introduced as a sub-brand of Xiaomi in 2018, Poco is now an independent company in India. Earlier this year, the company announced its separation and said Xiaomi is now a competitor. Soon after the announcement, Poco finally revealed its second product launch for India.

Nearly one-and-a-half years after the launch of the Poco F1, the company is bringing its second phone and no, it’s not the Poco F2 as many expected. It’s the Poco X2. The phone is launching in India on February 4 and will be available on Flipkart.

The biggest question here is why did Poco take such a long time to bring the Poco X2 to the country? Well, indianexpress.com asked the same question to Poco India’s General Manager C Manmohan.

“Poco F1 was the culmination of the company’s philosophy ‘everything you need, nothing you don’t’ and the phone got a great reception from the consumers, in fact way more than even we expected,” Manhoman said, adding that with the success of the Poco F1, there was a lot of responsibility to carry as well.

“Poco F1 was a powerful product. It came with Snapdragon 845 processor, UFS 2.1, 4000mAh battery, and all of it with a kickass pricing. But there were problems too.” Manmohan said.

“Problems like no Widevine L1 support at the launch, software issues such as PUBG buttons being missed (it was kind of getting hidden in the notch) and so on. This is why we decided to keep our ears to the ground, take feedback and work on the feedback we receive. And this is why we rolled out update after update and that is something that kept us together,” he said. “If you see Poco F1 today and Poco F1 when it was launched over a year ago, you will notice big differences,” he added.

Understanding what the consumers require, listening to them and then eventually shaping the Poco F1 the way people wanted the phone to take a lot of time for the company, Manmohan said. This is why it took nearly 1.5 years for Poco to bring the Poco X2.

Manmohan said, “Even though from the outside world 1.5 years seem a lot, it took us that much time because we are a small team and didn’t have the luxury of making it a large team. It took us time to create the next product. That’s where we are right now to take the next step as an independent entity.”

Poco X2 is expected to have a 120Hz display. Poco X2 is expected to have a 120Hz display.

Poco is associated with “performance” and that was one of the key highlights of the Poco F1. In fact, Manmohan said the same philosophy will be followed for the Poco X2 as well. For the Poco X2, “we will stick to the same philosophy, but of course when you say ‘everything you need and nothing you don’t’ I think what consumers require today versus what they required yesterday versus what they required two years back is constantly changing,” Manmohan clarified.

With the Poco X2, he said, “I think we would want to be relevant to what the consumers want but at the same time not claim big just for the sake of it.” He said whatever Poco is doing has to be something the consumers need. “For example, if you ask me if Poco will bring 5G phone in India anytime soon, the answer will be NO. Eventually, when there are stronger use cases probably we will think about it. Right now, we don’t want to move from our philosophy.”

Manmohan also highlighted that similar to the Poco F1, the target audience for the Poco X2 will “continue to be the gaming community”.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd