Poco has added another smartphone to its budget device lineup. The latest offering by the smartphone manufacturer is the Poco C50, which comes with Android 12 Go out of the box. Sporting a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen, it has a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset and is available in 2GB and 3GB RAM variants. The Poco C50 has 32GB of internal storage and also comes with a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

On the back, you get a leather-like texture design and a dual camera setup with an 8MP primary sensor backed by a depth sensor while the front of the phone houses a 5MP selfie camera. It also has a fingerprint scanner integrated with the power button. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging.

Available in two colour options, blue and green, the base variant of the Poco C50 that comes with 2GB of RAM is priced at Rs 6,499 while the 3GB variant will cost Rs 7,299.