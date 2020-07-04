PM Narendra Modi launches app innovation challenge to promote homegrown apps

PM Narendra Modi urged the tech and start-up community to create an Aatmanirbhar Ecosystem (File photo: PIB/PTI) PM Narendra Modi urged the tech and start-up community to create an Aatmanirbhar Ecosystem (File photo: PIB/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Aatmanirbhar Innovation Challenge, inviting India’s tech and community to create an Aatmanirbhar App Ecosystem. Earlier in the week, India banned 59 Chinese apps including popular apps like TikTok, SHAREit, and others amidst the anti-China sentiment due to tension on the India-China border.

“This challenge is for you if you have such a working product or if you feel you have the vision and expertise to create such products. I urge all my friends in the tech community to participate.” PM Modi tweeted.

This challenge is for you if you have such a working product or if you feel you have the vision and expertise to create such products. I urge all my friends in the tech community to participate. Sharing my thoughts in my @LinkedIn post. https://t.co/aO5cMYi4SH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2020

The challenge will be regulated under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology along with Atal Innovation Mission and run in two tracks: Promotion of Existing Apps and Development of New Apps.

“Today, when the entire nation is working towards creating an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, it is a good opportunity to give direction to their efforts, momentum to their hard-work and mentorship to their talent to evolve Apps which can satisfy our market as well as compete with the world.” PM Modi’s LinkedIn post said.

Under track 01, the government will work in mission mode for identifying good quality Apps for the leader-board and shall be completed in around a month. This will include existing apps and platforms in categories like E-Learning, Work from home, gaming, business, entertainment, etc.

ALSO READ | SHAREit banned in India: Top five file-sharing apps you can replace SHAREit with

Under track 02 initiative, the government will work to help create new champions in India by providing support in ideation, incubation, prototyping and roll out along with market access.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd