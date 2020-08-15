Lakshadweep to be connected with undersea optical fibre cable in 1,000 days: PM Modi

Lakshadweep to be connected with undersea cable like Andaman & Nicobar, PM Modi promises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Union Territory (UT) “Lakshadweep will be connected to submarine optical fibre cable” in the next 1,000 days. PM Modi highlighted that technology will play a crucial role in the development of the country and it will help connect every citizen digitally.

“We have around 1,300 islands. Keep in mind their geographical location and their significance in the development of the nation, work to begin in new projects in some of these islands is underway. We have chosen some islands for rapid development. Recently, we connected Andaman & Nicobar Islands with an undersea cable for a better internet. Next, we will connect Lakshadweep,” he said while delivering his Independence speech from the Red Fort.

Not just Lakshadweep, the 69-year-old also said that in the upcoming 1000 days all six lakh Indian villages will be connected with optical fibre.

“This goal will be met in the coming thousand days. In the coming 1000 days, every village in the country will be connected with optical fibre,” PM Modi said.

In the previous few months amidst the tension on the Indo-China border and the growing anti-china sentiment in the country, in his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech, PM Modi also said that India’s mantra should be “Make for World”. “Today, many big companies are turning towards India. We have to move forward with the mantra of ‘Make for world’ along with ‘Make in India’,” Modi said.

Earlier this month, a 2,312 km long cable provided Andaman & Nicobar with submarine optical fibre cable link which will deliver bandwidth of 2 x 200 Gigabits per second (Gbps) between Chennai and Port Blair, and 2 x 100 Gbps between Port Blair and the other islands.

The foundation for the Andaman & Nicobar project was laid down on December 30, 2018. PM Modi believes that this will not only boost connectivity on the island but boost tourism as well.

