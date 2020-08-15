PM Modi: India will soon have a new cyber security policy

PM Modi: India will have a new cyber security policy soon

During today’s Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that technology will play a big role in developing the country. PM also made a crucial announcement related to the importance of cyber security. Modi announced India will soon introduce a new cyber security policy.

Addressing the nation from New Delhi’s Red Fort, PM Modi talked about threats from cyber space that can harm the country’s society, economy and development. He said, “threats from cyber space can endanger all these aspects of Indian life.” “The government is alert on this,” PM Modi said added and said the government of India will soon come out with a policy on this. The details related to the cyber security policy will be revealed in the days to come.

To protect the country and the data of every citizen of India the government recently banned several Chinese apps including the very popular TikTok. These apps are currently in talks with the government. Meanwhile, following the Indian government’s order both Google and Apple have removed all the banned apps from their app store – Play store and App store. For now, there are no details on when these apps will be back or whether they will ever come back or not.

During the speech, Modi also announced to connect all villages of the country to the internet and world. PM announced that in the next 1000 days nearly 6 lakh villages will be connected with optical fibre. “This goal will be met in the coming thousand days. In the coming 1000 days, every village in the country will be connected with optical fibre,” PM Modi said in his speech.

Until 2014, only 5 dozen panchayats in the country were connected with optical fiber, PM Modi highlighted. In the last five years, 1.5 lakh gram panchayats in the country have been connected with optical fiber.

PM also announced that in the upcoming 1000 days, Lakshadweep will be connected to submarine optical fiber cable. Read about it here.

