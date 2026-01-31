PM Modi ally proposes social media ban for India’s teens as global debate grows

Australia last month became the first country to ban social media for children ​under 16, blocking access in a move welcomed by ‌many parents and child advocates

An ally of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed a bill to ban social media for children, as the world’s biggest market for Meta and YouTube joins a global debate on the impact of social media on young people’s health and safety.

“Not only are our children becoming addicted to social media, but India is also one of the world’s largest producers of data for foreign platforms,” lawmaker L.S.K. Devarayalu ‍told Reuters ⁠on Friday.

“Based on this data, these companies are creating advanced AI systems, effectively turning Indian users into unpaid data providers, while the strategic and economic benefits are reaped elsewhere,” he said.