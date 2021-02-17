PLI boost: Amazon to make Firestick locally

Global e-commerce giant Amazon will start manufactu­ring its flagship product Ama­zon Firesticks in India soon, before expanding its portfolio of domestic electronic manufacturing in the country. Amazon has tied up with Cloud Netw­ork Technology, a subsidiary of Foxconn, and the production is likely to start in second half of the calendar year, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said.

While the manufacturing is set to start from the Chennai plant of Foxconn, Amazon will evaluate adding production capacity depending on domestic demand, the ministry said. Amazon Firest­ick is a USB-style plug-and-play device that allows users to watch and surf internet content from across over-the-top platforms.

Foxconn, also a contract manufacturer for Apple, was among the 22 companies that last year got the IT Ministry’s nod to start manufacturing in India and claim incentives under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Apart from mobile phones, the PLI scheme also aims to encourage the establishment of factories manufacturing peripheral electronic compone­nts such as transistors, diodes, thyristors, resistors, capacitors and nano-electronic components such as micro electromechanical systems.

Earlier in the day, during a virtual meeting with Amaz­on’s India head and global vice president Amit Agarwal, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked the company to extend help in making Indian products global.