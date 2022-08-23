scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

PlayStation VR 2 is coming in ‘early 2023’, Sony confirms

Sony still hasn't announced a price or concrete release date for its next VR headset.

Sony PlayStation VR 2 headset. (Image credit: Sony)

Sony’s highly anticipated PlayStation VR 2 is slated to launch in ‘early 2023,’ according to posts the Japanese company made on Instagram and Twitter. That means the next-generation virtual reality (VR) headset won’t be available to purchase in December, missing out on the all-important holiday shopping season.

Earlier this year, Sony unveiled its new virtual reality headset, called the PlayStation VR2. The company’s VR headset requires a PlayStation 5 to run. The Japanese tech behemoth has already revealed a lot many details about the headset. The VR headset will feature a 110-degree field of view, a resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and frame rates of 90/120Hz. The device also promises to have unique vibrating feedback and controllers with advanced haptics. On top of that, the headset- and controller-tracking uses a six-axis motion sensor, four cameras throughout the setup, and an IR camera for eye-tracking.


The company also said the new headset comes with a lens-adjustment dial to better focus the image without having to completely reposition the headset itself, as well as a new venting design to reduce fogging. The second-generation PlayStation VR headset is also slimmer and lighter than the last version.

Sony has already announced a robust library of more than 20 games that will launch alongside the headset. The titles include Horizon Call of the Wild, a spin-off of Guerrilla’s popular Horizon series, Among us VR, and Runner, among others.

The competition in the VR space continues to heat up, Facebook parent Meta, for example, is investing $10 billion as its focus shit to Metaverse. Its $299 Meta Quest 2 is one of the best-selling VR headsets at the moment. Apple is also expected to launch a mixed reality headset later this year or early next year, according to reports.

Sony hasn’t announced pricing of the PlayStation VR 2 yet.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 10:28:47 am
