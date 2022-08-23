PlayStation VR 2 is coming in ‘early 2023’, Sony confirms

Sony’s highly anticipated PlayStation VR 2 is slated to launch in ‘early 2023,’ according to posts the Japanese company made on Instagram and Twitter. That means the next-generation virtual reality (VR) headset won’t be available to purchase in December, missing out on the all-important holiday shopping season.
Earlier this year, Sony unveiled its new virtual reality headset, called the PlayStation VR2. The company’s VR headset requires a PlayStation 5 to run. The Japanese tech behemoth has already revealed a lot many details about the headset. The VR headset will feature a 110-degree field of view, a resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and frame rates of 90/120Hz. The device also promises to have unique vibrating feedback and controllers with advanced haptics. On top of that, the headset- and controller-tracking uses a six-axis motion sensor, four cameras throughout the setup, and an IR camera for eye-tracking.
The company also said the new headset comes with a lens-adjustment dial to better focus the image without having to completely reposition the headset itself, as well as a new venting design to reduce fogging. The second-generation PlayStation VR headset is also slimmer and lighter than the last version.
2023年 初頭発売#PSVR2 pic.twitter.com/z9Nha5Ewfx
— プレイステーション公式 (@PlayStation_jp) August 22, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Sony has already announced a robust library of more than 20 games that will launch alongside the headset. The titles include Horizon Call of the Wild, a spin-off of Guerrilla’s popular Horizon series, Among us VR, and Runner, among others.
The competition in the VR space continues to heat up, Facebook parent Meta, for example, is investing $10 billion as its focus shit to Metaverse. Its $299 Meta Quest 2 is one of the best-selling VR headsets at the moment. Apple is also expected to launch a mixed reality headset later this year or early next year, according to reports.
Subscriber Only Stories
Sony hasn’t announced pricing of the PlayStation VR 2 yet.
Top News
'Brahmin hero', 'Kshatriya slayer' is new face in BJP's Uttar Pradesh plans
‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony
'Not seeing dad before he died as I was playing IPL made me hate cricket'
Latest News
Delhi: MCD doubles target for property tax collection, to tighten noose on defaulters
Delhi Police arrest 3 DU students for killing man; one absconding
‘What do you want me to do?’ Ronaldo tells Roy Keane on being benched by Eric ten Hag against Liverpool
Former Apple car engineer pleads guilty to trade secret theft
Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India two months after launch: Report
Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open due to forearm/elbow injury
With ‘jan chaupals’ in 70 constituencies, BJP readies to take on AAP over Delhi liquor policy
Alia Bhatt says she’s having ‘the last laugh’ after Gangubai Kathiawadi’s box office success, has message for haters: ‘If you don’t like me, don’t watch me’
‘Was really disheartened when I saw people bashing me for weight gain’: Harnaaz Sandhu opens up about being bullied
Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump
Mumbai: Booked under Pocso Act, two of housing society granted bail
Infiltration bid in JK’s Rajouri foiled, two suspected terrorists killed
Hyderabad: BJP MLA repeats Nupur Sharma’s comments on Prophet, arrested
Map your brain for mental depression, tumours
Angry Man United fans in ownership protest before EPL game