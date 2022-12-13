scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

PlayStation Plus year-end deals: 50 per cent discount on annual plans

Here are all the details on the Sony Playstation Plus subscription plans in India with details on the latest year-end discount on the same.

Sony PlayStation Plus subscription plans are now available with up to 50 percent discount in India (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

You can now subscribe to PlayStation Plus for just half the money. Sony is currently offering a 50 per cent discount on PS Plus subscriptions for new and returning users– those don’t have an active subscription, but have used the service before. However, if you have an active or ongoing subscription to PlayStation Plus, you won’t be able to extend it at a discounted price. The platform also has a few more deals. Here are the complete pricing details of various PS Plus subscription plans in India.

In India, Sony is offering a 50 per cent discount on PlayStation Plus Essential 12 months subscription plan, which is now available for Rs 1,499. Similarly, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Deluxe annual plans are currently available for Rs 2,999, and Rs 3,749 with 40 per cent and 34 per cent discounts, respectively.

If you are a PlayStation owner who doesn’t want to buy new games every once in a while, then it definitely makes sense to subscribe to PS Plus plans. Do note that, these subscriptions mostly offer access to older games and the list of available games changes every month.

Here are all the benefits that a Sony PlayStation Plus subscription offers.

PlayStation Plus Essential

With the PlayStation Plus Essential, users can get free monthly games, online multiplayer support, and exclusive discounts on select titles with access to the PlayStation Plus collection (on PS5 only) and cloud storage.

  • PlayStation Plus Essential monthly subscription charge: Rs 499
  • PlayStation Plus Essential 3-month subscription charge: Rs 1,199
  • PlayStation Plus Essential annual subscription charge: Rs 2,999
Also read: |PlayStation 5 review: A hint of the future

PlayStation Plus Extra

Along with all the benefits of PS Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra offers additional benefits game catalogue and Ubisoft+ classic games. You can also get free 7 days trial for the PS Plus Extra subscription plan.

  • PlayStation Plus Extra monthly subscription charge: Rs 749
  • PlayStation Plus Extra 3-month subscription charge: Rs 1,999
  • PlayStation Plus Extra annual subscription charge: Rs 4,999

PlayStation Plus Deluxe

In addition to all the benefits of PlayStation Plus Extra, PlayStation Plus Deluxe offers access to the classic PlayStation catalogue and game trials. Again, you can get a 7-days trial access to PS Plus Deluxe for free.

  • PlayStation Plus Deluxe monthly subscription charge: Rs 849
  • PlayStation Plus Deluxe 3-month subscription charge: Rs 2,299
  • PlayStation Plus Deluxe annual subscription charge: Rs 5,749

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 12:05:33 pm
