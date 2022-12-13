PlayStation Plus year-end deals: 50 per cent discount on annual plans

You can now subscribe to PlayStation Plus for just half the money. Sony is currently offering a 50 per cent discount on PS Plus subscriptions for new and returning users– those don’t have an active subscription, but have used the service before. However, if you have an active or ongoing subscription to PlayStation Plus, you won’t be able to extend it at a discounted price. The platform also has a few more deals. Here are the complete pricing details of various PS Plus subscription plans in India.

In India, Sony is offering a 50 per cent discount on PlayStation Plus Essential 12 months subscription plan, which is now available for Rs 1,499. Similarly, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Deluxe annual plans are currently available for Rs 2,999, and Rs 3,749 with 40 per cent and 34 per cent discounts, respectively.

If you are a PlayStation owner who doesn’t want to buy new games every once in a while, then it definitely makes sense to subscribe to PS Plus plans. Do note that, these subscriptions mostly offer access to older games and the list of available games changes every month.

PlayStation Plus Essential

With the PlayStation Plus Essential, users can get free monthly games, online multiplayer support, and exclusive discounts on select titles with access to the PlayStation Plus collection (on PS5 only) and cloud storage.

PlayStation Plus Essential monthly subscription charge: Rs 499

PlayStation Plus Essential 3-month subscription charge: Rs 1,199

PlayStation Plus Essential annual subscription charge: Rs 2,999

PlayStation Plus Extra

Along with all the benefits of PS Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra offers additional benefits game catalogue and Ubisoft+ classic games. You can also get free 7 days trial for the PS Plus Extra subscription plan.

PlayStation Plus Extra monthly subscription charge: Rs 749

PlayStation Plus Extra 3-month subscription charge: Rs 1,999

PlayStation Plus Extra annual subscription charge: Rs 4,999

PlayStation Plus Deluxe

In addition to all the benefits of PlayStation Plus Extra, PlayStation Plus Deluxe offers access to the classic PlayStation catalogue and game trials. Again, you can get a 7-days trial access to PS Plus Deluxe for free.