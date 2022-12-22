PlayStation Christmas Sale 2022 goes live in India: Here are the top deals and discounts

Playstation 5 is the latest gaming console from Sony, known for its 4K gaming performance. Even after almost two years of its official launch, the PS5 is still in demand, and one has to wait for special sales to grab one. However, if you have managed to get one, then PlayStation has announced a new Christmas sale in 2022 with up to 50 per cent discount on various games.

As a part of the PlayStation Christmas sale 2022, you can now get the latest PS5 titles like Uncharted Legacy of Thieves collection for just Rs 1,499 between December 22nd to January 4th. As of now, the sale is limited to titles that are published by Sony, and these offers will be available across the retailers (online and offline) in the country. Even if you have a previous generation PS4 gaming console, Sony got you covered. You can now get select titles for just Rs 999 during the PlayStation Christmas sale 2022.

Games like Spiderman Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and Uncharted are some of the best games that you can consider during the PlayStation Christmas sale. Do note that, some of these games are also available at a much lower price on platforms like Amazon. With this sale announcement, third-party sellers could further reduce the prices, which makes it a great deal for PlayStation gaming enthusiasts.

Hand-picked deals from the PlayStation Christmas sale 2022. Hand-picked deals from the PlayStation Christmas sale 2022.

Top ten deals from the PlayStation Christmas sale 2022

P55 The Last of Us Part 1 Remake — Rs 3,999

PS5 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection — Rs 1,499

PSS Horizon Forbidden West — Rs 2,999

PS5 Gran Turismo 7 — Rs 2,999

P55 Ghast of Tsushima Directors Cut — Rs 2,499

PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition — 2,999

PS4 God of War HITS — Rs 999

PS4 The Last of Us Part II — Rs 999

PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales — Rs 1,999

P54 Sackboy: A Big Adventure — Rs 1,999