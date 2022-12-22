scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

PlayStation Christmas Sale 2022 goes live in India: Here are the top deals and discounts

As a part of the PlayStation Christmas sale 2022, you can now get the latest PS5 titles like Uncharted Legacy of Thieves collection for just Rs 1,499 between December 22nd to January 4th.

Sony is currently offering up to 50 percent discount on PS5 and PS4 games (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

Playstation 5 is the latest gaming console from Sony, known for its 4K gaming performance. Even after almost two years of its official launch, the PS5 is still in demand, and one has to wait for special sales to grab one. However, if you have managed to get one, then PlayStation has announced a new Christmas sale in 2022 with up to 50 per cent discount on various games.

Also read: |PlayStation 5 review: A hint of the future

As a part of the PlayStation Christmas sale 2022, you can now get the latest PS5 titles like Uncharted Legacy of Thieves collection for just Rs 1,499 between December 22nd to January 4th. As of now, the sale is limited to titles that are published by Sony, and these offers will be available across the retailers (online and offline) in the country. Even if you have a previous generation PS4 gaming console, Sony got you covered. You can now get select titles for just Rs 999 during the PlayStation Christmas sale 2022.

Games like Spiderman Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and Uncharted are some of the best games that you can consider during the PlayStation Christmas sale. Do note that, some of these games are also available at a much lower price on platforms like Amazon. With this sale announcement, third-party sellers could further reduce the prices, which makes it a great deal for PlayStation gaming enthusiasts.

Hand-picked deals from the PlayStation Christmas sale 2022.

Top ten deals from the PlayStation Christmas sale 2022

P55 The Last of Us Part 1 Remake — Rs 3,999
PS5 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection — Rs 1,499
PSS Horizon Forbidden West — Rs 2,999
PS5 Gran Turismo 7 — Rs 2,999
P55 Ghast of Tsushima Directors Cut — Rs 2,499
PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition — 2,999
PS4 God of War HITS — Rs 999
PS4 The Last of Us Part II — Rs 999
PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales — Rs 1,999
P54 Sackboy: A Big Adventure — Rs 1,999

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-12-2022 at 12:30:03 pm
Next Story

To combat loneliness, Dutch supermarket chain has special checkout lane where one can chat with the cashier

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close