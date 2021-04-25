Planning to buy the new Apple TV 4K? Here’s how it compares to last-gen model

Apple’s first hardware event of the year was jam-packed with a ton of announcements. Of course, the redesigned iMac was the star of the show – and yes, a new version of Apple TV 4K also made its debut. The new sixth-generation of Apple TV offers a number of upgrades, including a new processor, a reimagined Siri remote, HDMI 2.1, and more. If are thinking of an upgrade from 2017’s Apple TV to the latest model, you may be wondering: what exactly the difference between the old and new version of Apple’s streaming box.

Here’s a quick comparison between Apple TV 4K (2021) and Apple TV 4K (2017).

Apple TV 4K (2021) vs Apple TV 4K (2017): Same design

The 2021 version of Apple TV doesn’t look different from its predecessor. In fact, both models look identical, measuring 3.9-inches wide and 1.4-inches top to bottom. Like the 2017 model, the new Apple TV 4K comes in a single black colour option.

Apple TV 4K (2021) vs Apple TV 4K (2017): Siri remote

Perhaps the biggest difference between the new and old Apple TV 4K is Apple’s brand new redesigned Apple TV remote. The updated remote is quite different from the previous-generation remote control. Now the new remote features a new click pad control with five-way navigation for improved accuracy. It still has touch-enabled controls for direction gestures, however, the outer ring of the click pad also supports a circular gesture that turns into a jog control. The remote control is made of aluminum, while the Siri button has been moved to the side– just like the iPhone. However, one downgrade from the old-gen remote is that Apple has removed the accelerometer and 3-way gyroscope with the new Siri-powered remote.

Apple TV 4K (2021) vs Apple TV 4K (2017): A12 processor

Inside, the new Apple TV 4K boasts the A12 Bionic chipset, which is an upgrade over the A10X on the 2017 Apple TV 4K model. All this translates to faster performance and better frame rate support during video playback. This also means quicker loading of Apple Arcade games, something Apple has been highlighting with the new Apple TV. And that’s not all. The new Apple TV also comes with HDMI 2.1 (that means support for up to 10K resolutions at 120 frames per second, though Apple currently isn’t taking the added advantage of the feature for now) and support for Wi-Fi 6. Thanks to the faster chipset, the new Apple TV 4K is also getting support for High Frame Rate HDR and Dolby Vision video, allowing for smoother 60 frames per second.

Apple TV 4K (2021) vs Apple TV 4K (2017): tvOS

Whether you have the last-gen Apple TV 4K model or planning to pick up the new one, you won’t find any difference between the software experience. With tvos 14.5 coming soon, both models will be getting a new Colour Balance feature that uses an iPhone with a FaceID camera to calibrate the colours on the Apple TV. Of course, AirPlay 2 is available on both new and old Apple TV 4K models.

Apple TV 4K (2021) vs Apple TV 4K (2017): Price and availability

Look, if you already own the 2017 Apple TV 4K, the new model might give you a significant reason to upgrade. However, for those who are still using a 2015 Apple TV HD, it’s worth getting the new Apple TV 4K. The new Apple TV will cost Rs 18,990 for the 32GB version, or Rs 20,900 for the 64GB storage variant. It will be available to pre-order on April 30, and will be available in the second half of May.