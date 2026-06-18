Pinterest expands its AI offerings with new shopping app Ask Pinterest

Pinterest has launched an experimental AI-powered shopping and discovery experience called Ask Pinterest, marking its latest effort to explore how conversational AI could reshape product recommendations and inspiration on its platform.

The announcement comes ahead of the adtech industry’s annual gathering at the Cannes Lions 2026 festival, where AI-driven tools for marketers and advertisers are expected to be a major focus.

Ask Pinterest is being introduced as a standalone web-based experience with limited access on both desktop and mobile devices. The company said the experiment is designed to test more conversational, visual-first and agentic shopping experiences without affecting the core Pinterest app.