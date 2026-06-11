Pinterest expands Amazon partnership with Storefront integration for creators

Pinterest has expanded its partnership with Amazon by introducing a new integration that allows eligible creators to connect their Amazon Storefronts directly to their Pinterest accounts. The feature is aimed at strengthening creator commerce on the platform by making it easier for users to discover products while enabling creators to earn through affiliate-linked recommendations.
Under the new integration, creators participating in the Amazon Influencer Program (AIP) can link their Amazon Storefronts to Pinterest business accounts. Once connected, an affiliate link is automatically applied whenever an eligible Amazon product is tagged in a Pin. Pinterest said the linked Storefront will also be displayed on creators’ profiles, allowing followers to browse a wider collection of recommended products beyond individual Pins or Boards.
The update marks the latest step in the growing relationship between Pinterest and Amazon. In 2023, the two companies entered into a multi-year advertising partnership that made Amazon the first third-party advertising partner on Pinterest. The company later signed a similar advertising agreement with Google as it sought to improve monetisation across its shopping and inspiration-focused platform.
Pinterest is increasingly looking to attract creators who have traditionally built their affiliate and shopping businesses on larger social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook. According to the company, more than half of Pinterest users visit the platform with shopping intent, while the service records over 80 billion searches each month.
Alongside Storefront integration, Pinterest also allows users to link personal Amazon accounts. This gives access to real-time pricing, shipping estimates and product information on select Amazon advertisements within Pinterest. Users can also complete purchases through Amazon without leaving the Pinterest app.
The launch comes as Pinterest works to strengthen its identity as a destination for shopping and product discovery. Over the past year, the platform has faced criticism from some users over the increasing presence of AI-generated content, often referred to as “AI slop.” Although Pinterest has introduced tools to help users identify and manage AI-generated material, concerns about content quality have persisted.
By highlighting recommendations from creators and integrating directly with Amazon’s affiliate ecosystem, Pinterest appears to be placing greater emphasis on authentic product discovery and creator-led commerce. The company added that support for storefront linking with additional partners is expected in the future.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)