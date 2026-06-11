Pinterest expands Amazon partnership with Storefront integration for creators

Pinterest has expanded its partnership with Amazon by introducing a new integration that allows eligible creators to connect their Amazon Storefronts directly to their Pinterest accounts. The feature is aimed at strengthening creator commerce on the platform by making it easier for users to discover products while enabling creators to earn through affiliate-linked recommendations.

Under the new integration, creators participating in the Amazon Influencer Program (AIP) can link their Amazon Storefronts to Pinterest business accounts. Once connected, an affiliate link is automatically applied whenever an eligible Amazon product is tagged in a Pin. Pinterest said the linked Storefront will also be displayed on creators’ profiles, allowing followers to browse a wider collection of recommended products beyond individual Pins or Boards.