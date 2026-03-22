Pinterest CEO calls for ban on social media for youth under 16

The controversy erupted when two engineers created a way to track employees impacted by the layoffs (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)

Pinterest CEO Bill Ready called on world leaders to ban social media for youth under 16 in a LinkedIn post on Friday. Ready posted his statement while a trial is under way ⁠in ​Los Angeles about youth social media use. Google and Meta face allegations that their apps are fueling a youth mental health crisis. The jury is deliberating on a ​verdict.

“We ​need a clear standard: no social ⁠media for teens under 16, backed by real enforcement, and accountability for mobile phone operating ‌systems and the apps that run on them,” Ready wrote in an essay posted on his LinkedIn account. Pinterest is an image-sharing platform. Ready pointed to Australia’s ban on social media for youth under 16 as a model. Pinterest’s spokesperson declined ⁠to comment ⁠on the post.