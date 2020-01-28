PhonePe now supports Flipkart Pay Later: Here’s a few small things you need to keep in mind

Flipkart Pay Later feature was launched back in 2017, which according to the company made the process of purchasing items more convenient. Flipkart Pay Later feature was launched back in 2017, which according to the company made the process of purchasing items more convenient.

PhonePe, the digital payments platform owned by Flipkart has just launched the Flipkart Pay Later facility on its platform. Payments made with the feature will be due on the 10th of the next month. The service will cost nothing extra. The company says that with the introduction of this feature payments can be completed in a single click, “making it a fast and convenient payment option for PhonePe users.”

Flipkart Pay Later is currently live on the e-commerce giant’s own website of the same name, PhonePe and Myntra. The feature was launched back in 2017, which according to the company made the process of purchasing items more convenient. Consumers could get items worth up to Rs 5,000 in a single click via the platform.

Keep in mind, the initial limit of Flipkart Pay Later is Rs 5,000, which might increase with time. But it is only for small-ticket items and you cannot purchase an iPhone with it.

Who all can join the Flipkart Pay Later programme on PhonePe?

Consumers who have been pre-approved to use the service on Flipkart can access the feature. To activate it, PhonePe users need to head to the ‘My Money’ section inside of the payment app and press on the Flipkart Pay Later option. This will then take you to a new page explaining the benefits of the feature and prompting you to link your Flipkart account to the app.

After pressing the link button, it will send you an OTP to confirm your identity. When done, it will show you the amount of available balance that you can use.

The amount allotted to you will grow with time when you keep on using the service and keep making timely payments for the same.

The company claims that with this, it “aims to provide users access to a convenient way to pay on the app and at merchants.”

Alternatives available

The only alternative which is available is from Paytm called Paytm Postpaid, which lets users make payments from its platform and pay it as a monthly bill. Paytm also allows a certain amount to users, which they can use during the month or before clearing their dues.

Both these services work in a similar fashion to credit cards, which customers can make use off and pay at a later date.

What if I fail to pay my dues?

If the customers fail to make payments they will be charged an extra amount as a penalty, in a similar way to how credit cards work.

If the user still does not pay, their Flipkart account will be deactivated until they pay the dues. Flipkart also warns that legal action will also be initiated against delinquent customers. It will also report the non-payment of the loan to all of the credit information bureaus.

The penalty for non-payment will be charged Rs 100 for an outstanding of up to Rs 2,000, Rs 200 for an outstanding of Rs 2,001 to Rs 4,000, and Rs 400 for an outstanding of Rs 4,001 or above.

